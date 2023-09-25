Police: Woman injures victim while stealing her Toyota in Miami’s Little River

Josephin Alexandra Segarra, 24, of Florida City, was arrested on Sunday and appeared in bond court on Monday in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI – A woman told police officers that she was organizing the trunk of her Toyota when she felt it moving forward in Miami’s Little River neighborhood.

Josephin Alexandra Segarra was stealing her car, so she rushed to hit her and scratched her in the face, but Segarra managed to put the car in reverse, accelerate, and hit her with the door, according to police.

The victim fell down. Segarra, 24, drove forward and ran over the victim’s leg near the intersection of Northeast Second Avenue and 78 Street, according to the police arrest report.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel responded and took the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The carjacking was at about 7:30 p.m., on July 21. Detectives found the Toyota in Pinewood.

A detective collected fingerprints and received the results linking back to Segarra, of Florida City, on Aug. 10, according to the Miami police arrest report. The victim then identified Segarra during a photo lineup.

Police officers arrested Segarra on Sunday in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 36 Street. Despite a sign of the scratch from the victim, Segarra denied having stolen the car.

Correctional officers booked Segarra shortly before 2:40 a.m., on Sunday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Prosecutors filed a case against Segarra for carjacking and aggravated battery.

Segarra appeared in court on Monday and a judge ordered her to stay away from the victim and set her bond at $17,500. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Laura Anne Stuzin is presiding over the case.