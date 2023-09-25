‘Trying to scare us’: Miami-Dade neighborhood shaken by gunfire for second time in 2 weeks

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A calm, quiet night in a northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood was interrupted by gunfire for the second time in as many weeks.

It was just after midnight Monday morning when neighbors were startled to hear the sound of shots being fired.

“It was quite loud,” said resident Liliane Louis. “To me, it was near my room.”

Louis said she was in bed when those ten shots went off.

Several surveillance cameras were rolling when it happened, and moments later two cars are seen speeding down North Spur Drive, near Northeast Second Court.

“We never had problems in this neighborhood. I raised my kids here. They’re grown up,” said Louis. “Somebody is trying to scare us.”

Residents are rattled by the shooting because it’s the second one in just two weeks.

The first time, Local 10 News reported a driver spotted speeding down the street, firing shots into the air.

There was no apparent target in sight, but it was just as dangerous and just as bad. Every single neighbor Local 10 News’ Andrew Perez spoke with said they found it hard to believe this second case is a coincidence.

One man said after the first shooting, he got a blind proposal for his house the next day. Residents shared story after story of random offers from developers.

Several residents, both times, who did hear the gunshots, didn’t call police because they weren’t sure it was gunfire.

Authorities are encouraging people to call and get incidents on the record.

Miami-Dade police did open a case after the first incident.