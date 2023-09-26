Cash reward increased after fatal hit-and-run case remains unsolved 8 years later in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It has been over eight years since 39-year-old James Ortibez was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bicycle in Fort Lauderdale and detectives haven’t arrested the culprit.

Fort Lauderdale police said Ortibez was riding his bicycle around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2015, near the 900 block of Northwest 13th Street, when a car struck him, knocking him off the bike and into the street.

Investigators said the driver of the car then took off without stopping to help.

Detectives confirmed Ortibez was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on Aug. 30, 2015.

Police continue to search for the car, believed to be a 2009-2012 gold four-door Volkswagen CC, and the driver involved in the crash.

Similar hit-and-run vehicle involved in fatal crash. (Broward County Crime Stoppers)

Local 10 News spoke to Ortibez’s mother just two days after the fatal crash, who had this message for the driver:

“You took my son’s life, but you know what? He was a donor and he’s going to help a lot of people,” Mary Ortibez said. “You turn yourself in, because you can’t hide. We’re coming.”

Broward Crime Stoppers said Tuesday the reward is now $7,000 for any information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call them at 954-493-8477.