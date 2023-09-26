Police: Woman turns herself in after hit-and-run crash involving 2 kids in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida woman was arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with a hit-and-run crash involving two children last week in Miami Beach.

The crash occurred just after 8:50 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and Pine Tree Drive.

According to Miami Beach police, the two victims were trying to cross Sheridan Avenue when the suspect, Carolina Celeste Araya-Ortiz, 40, of Miami, struck them with her white 2019 Nissan Rogue.

Police said both victims were launched forward about 20 feet and Araya-Ortiz, who had a green light at the moment of impact, pulled over and got out of her vehicle.

According to her arrest report, Araya-Ortiz made contact with one of the victims and spoke to two other juvenile witnesses, but then got back into her SUV and took off without calling 911 or trying to help the victims.

Police said both victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center by Miami Beach Fire Rescue.

A girl who was struck by the SUV suffered road rash and abrasions to her body, while the boy who was injured suffered a cut to his head and a large cut to one of his legs, authorities said.

According to the report, he had to undergo multiple surgeries at the hospital.

Police said Araya-Ortiz went to the Miami Beach police station around 10:45 p.m. Monday and said she wanted to turn herself in for the hit-and-run crash involving the kids.

According to the report, Araya-Ortiz told detectives that she panicked after the crash and drove off, but felt bad for the kids, “specially for the boy that was on the ground and (she) saw the other kids carrying him to the side of the road.”

After her interview overnight, Araya-Ortiz was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of a crash not involving serious injury.

The ages and identities of the victims have not been released.