Authorities detain robbery suspect who barricaded himself inside Fort Lauderdale apartment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man who barricaded himself inside an apartment in Fort Lauderdale was detained by authorities Wednesday afternoon.

Fort Lauderdale police arrived at the scene of the barricaded subject near the 800 block of Northwest 12th Avenue just before 10:30 a.m.

The suspect’s mother identified the man as 27-year-old Spinsir Easley.

According to police, Easley was connected to a strong-armed robbery in Oakland Park.

Authorities said after attempting to take Easley into custody, he ran into his apartment and refused to come out.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene where SWAT officers and Fort Lauderdale police were able to get Easley to come out of the apartment before detaining him around 3;45 p.m.

Police officers responded to the area of Northwest 12 Avenue and Ninth Street on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale.

Police said the barricaded situation lasted about six hours before placing him in handcuffs.