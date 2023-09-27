Severe storms to continue through the weekend in South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The rain storms will continue through the weekend in South Florida and so will the flooding in prone areas.

The storms were moving west to east in Miami-Dade County. A front of stalled over the front part of the state, and moisture is rolling in from way down south.

Avoid outdoor activities through Sunday. There is a cold front on the move, so there will likely be dry air on Monday and Tuesday.

Local 10 News Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Betty Davis presents her Wednesday evening forecast.

