Severe storms to continue through the weekend in South Florida

Carry an umbrella through Sunday

Betty Davis, Chief Certified Meteorologist

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The rain storms will continue through the weekend in South Florida and so will the flooding in prone areas.

The storms were moving west to east in Miami-Dade County. A front of stalled over the front part of the state, and moisture is rolling in from way down south.

Avoid outdoor activities through Sunday. There is a cold front on the move, so there will likely be dry air on Monday and Tuesday.

