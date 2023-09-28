Caught on Camera: Group of juveniles vandalize same Parkland home on 3 occasions

Surveillance video shows a group of juveniles throwing a firework at a home in Parkland.

PARKLAND, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office Parkland District detectives are searching for a group of juveniles who they say vandalized the same home on multiple occasions.

The first incident occurred around 3 a.m. on July 2.

According to BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, the group threw several beer cans into the backyard and swimming pool of the home, located in the 10000 block of Majestic Trail in Parkland.

Caro said the group returned around 11:30 p.m. on July 8 and threw eggs into the backyard.

“Three juveniles were seen fleeing the area driving a golf cart, laughing,” Caro said in a news release.

According to Caro, the group returned for a third time around 10:25 p.m. last Friday and were captured on surveillance video throwing a firework at the rear of the home.

The video shows the firework exploding close to the home, causing damage.

Caro confirmed that the family who lives there was home at the time, but no one was injured.

Anyone with information about the identities of the culprits is asked to call BSO Parkland Detective Erick Quigley at 754-240-6950 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can also dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.