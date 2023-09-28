FBI searches for Pembroke Pines bank robbers

Authorities searching for two bank robbers in Pembroke Pines.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The FBI was asking the public for help with identifying two robbers who they said stole cash from a bank Thursday morning in Pembroke Pines.

The robbery was reported around 11:30 a.m. at the PNC Bank branch at 14502 SW Second Street.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, the bank robbers entered the bank and demanded cash from a teller.

No injuries were reported.

Marshall declined to confirm the amount of money taken.

Anyone with information about the robber’s identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.