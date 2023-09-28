FBI searches for Pembroke Pines bank robbers

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The FBI was asking the public for help with identifying two robbers who they said stole cash from a bank Thursday morning in Pembroke Pines.
The robbery was reported around 11:30 a.m. at the PNC Bank branch at 14502 SW Second Street.
According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, the bank robbers entered the bank and demanded cash from a teller.
No injuries were reported.
Marshall declined to confirm the amount of money taken.
Anyone with information about the robber’s identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.
Robbery of the PNC Bank branch at 14502 SW 2nd ST, Pembroke Pines, FL. Two suspects. If you have information, call 754.703.2000 or https://t.co/xm8ISwpghS pic.twitter.com/pS0ksk4WeM— FBI Miami (@FBIMiamiFL) September 28, 2023