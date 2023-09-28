Hialeah man threatens to ‘dismember’ girlfriend after holding knife to her throat, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. – A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after police said he held a knife up to his girlfriend’s throat and threatened to kill her inside of her apartment in Hialeah nearly four months ago.

According to an arrest report from the Hialeah Police Department, Carlos Manuel Rodriguez, of Hialeah, faces one count each of aggravated battery and making written threats to kill or injure.

Authorities said Hialeah police officers were dispatched just after 3:30 p.m. on June 4 to the victim’s apartment, located near the 4600 block of Palm Avenue, in reference to a threat that was made to the victim.

Upon arrival, police said they spoke to the victim who showed them that Rodriguez sent her text messages that said he was going to “dismember her.”

The victim said later that same day, after letting Rodriguez inside of her apartment, he held a knife to her throat and threatened to hurt her family if she told anyone about the incident, according to the report.

The victim told detectives she was arguing with Rodriguez through direct messages on Instagram about their relationship when he told her “I’ll show you everything when I’m dismembering you,” police said.

The report stated as Rodriguez arrived at the victim’s apartment just before 4 p.m., he told her to open the door, or he was going to break the window to get in.

According to the arrest report, as soon as the victim opened the door, she saw Rodriguez pull out a small knife from his left pocket.

While holding the knife to the victim, Rodriguez asked to see her phone, to which she voluntarily gave him.

The victim told police that Rodriguez began to look through her phone and became even more upset when he noticed she had been talking to a friend through text messages about their relationship.

After reading the victim’s text messages, he then put a knife to her throat. The victim said the blade of the knife touched her skin but didn’t cut or injure her, the report stated.

The woman said while Rodriguez had the knife on her throat, he then asked if she wanted to be a victim, according to the report.

The victim told police that she began to cry and answered Rodriguez by saying “no.”

The arrest report stated that Rodriguez eventually put the knife away and told her “the danger was over.” He then hugged the victim following the incident and apologized for his behavior, police said.

The victim told detectives that Rodriguez had stayed in her apartment until 9 p.m. and the couple had talked about their issues.

The victim told police on June 22, she was arguing with Rodriguez through text messages about their relationship when he wrote a text message saying: “Fore I come back to ur house and kill all you. I swear I will kill all your ppl in front of you,” the report stated.

According to Rodriguez’s arrest report, police located Rodriguez at his job, where he was taken into custody just after 5 p.m. Wednesday and was transported to the Hialeah Police Main Station for questioning.

He later invoked his right to remain silent at the police station.

As of Thursday afternoon, he remained held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.