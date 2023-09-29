Miami-Dade PD: Woman drives up to vehicle; shoots man, woman inside

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for a woman who they say shot a man and a woman Friday morning as they were inside a vehicle.

According to authorities, the suspect drove up to the victims in the area of Homestead Avenue and Southwest 173rd Terrace and opened fire at the victims, shooting the man who was driving and a woman who was sitting in the passenger seat.

Police said the man drove himself and his passenger to Jackson South Medical Center, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

According to authorities, the passenger was grazed in the face by a bullet and is in stable condition.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Police said the “known subject” remains at large. Her identity has not yet been released.