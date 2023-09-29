WATCH LIVE: Police pursuit starts after shooting in Florida City, ends with Dolphin Expressway crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A police pursuit started on Friday afternoon after a shooting in Florida City and ended with a crash on State Road 836 in Miami-Dade County.

The driver was speeding eastbound on SR-836, also known as the Dolphin Expressway, while Miami-Dade police officers followed.

According to police scanner traffic, police officers identified the vehicle the suspect was driving as a white 2016 Volkswagen Jetta.

The crash was on the expressway’s eastbound lanes, near Northwest 12th Avenue.

A police pursuit started on Friday afternoon after a shooting in Florida City and ended with a crash.

Miami-Dade police officers wearing bulletproof vests surrounded the VW Jetta — guns drawn.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were also involved when the driver was traveling northbound on the Florida Turnpike.

The shooting that preceded the pursuit and crash was in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and Third Terrace in Florida City, just southwest of the Ronald Reagan Turnpike.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Managing Editor Alissa Gross Merlo contributed to this report.