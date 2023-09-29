Woman shot behind Lauderhill strip mall

Lauderhill police investigated a shooting Friday morning that sent a woman to the hospital.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police investigated a shooting Friday morning that sent a woman to the hospital.

According to the Lauderhill Police Department, officers responded to a strip mall in the 2700 block of North State Road 7, just north of Northwest 26th Street, at around 8 a.m.

Police said officers found the woman in the rear of the plaza and medics took her to Broward Health Medical Center.

The victim is expected to survive. Police didn’t indicate whether they’ve identified any suspects in the case.

It’s at least the third shooting at a Lauderhill shopping plaza in less than a week.

On Sunday, one person was killed and two others hurt at 5001 N. University Drive. On Monday, someone shot and killed another person at 1257 NW 31st Ave.

They asked anyone with information on any of the shootings to call them at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.