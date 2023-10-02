Food spat led to Florida City shooting, chase, crash on Dolphin Expressway, cops say

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A dispute over an apparently stolen food order Friday led to a Florida City shooting that would end in the suspect crashing on the Dolphin Expressway while fleeing from police, according to an arrest report obtained by Local 10 News on Monday.

The suspect, Zealsino Desravines, 23, of North Miami, is now facing four felony charges, including attempted murder.

According to police, a witness said that Desravines and his girlfriend had gone to a home on Northwest Third Terrace to pick up some items they had left behind.

The witness told officers that Desravines’ girlfriend had taken some food the victim had ordered and he wanted it back, police said.

The arrest report states that when the victim approached Desravines’ Volkswagen Jetta to get his food back, Desravines — known to the witness as “Zee” — opened his car door and came out with a gun featuring an extended clip.

Police said as the two struggled over the gun, Desravines shot the man in the chest.

Afterwards, the wounded victim continued to struggle with Desravines and managed to get the gun’s magazine out and hit Desravines in the face with it.

Police said Desravines would later flee on Florida’s Turnpike, throwing his gun out the window along the way. Officers would later find the weapon.

Desravines would later crash his Jetta on the Dolphin Expressway near Northwest 17th Avenue, where officers took him into custody.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Desravines was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence and fleeing and eluding.

As of Monday afternoon, he was being held without bond in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Authorities haven’t provided an update on the victim’s condition.