Landscaper fatally struck by vehicle in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

The crash was reported at 11:31 a.m. in the area of 1080 SW 184th Ave.

According to Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue officials, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos that the victim was a landscaper who was working in the area when he was hit by a van.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

No other injuries or deaths were reported.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.