Unsolved mystery: Deputies release sketch in effort to identify woman who died crossing Broward street

The Broward Sheriff's Office released this sketch on Tuesday morning of a petite Black woman who died on Sept. 27, while crossing the street in Lauderdale Lakes.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Detectives were asking the public for help with identifying a petite woman who was wearing a necklace with a gold-colored pendant and white stones when she died last week in Broward County.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives released a sketch on Tuesday morning showing she also had a tattoo on her neck, but they are not disclosing what it said, as a form of verification.

Claudinne Caro, a spokeswoman for BSO, did disclose the woman had black hair and brown eyes, weighed about 80 pounds, and she was about 4 feet 9 inches tall.

The woman appeared to have been jaywalking when a driver struck her and she died on the street at about 6:20 a.m., on Sept. 27, in Lauderdale Lakes, according to Caro.

The driver of a 2023 Kia Soul reported traveling southbound on North State Road 7, and striking her as she crossed from east to west, according to Caro.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel found her dead just south of the designated crosswalk at the intersection of Northwest 34 Street, according to Caro.

Detectives Mike Wiley and Sherry Portoro were asking anyone with information on the woman’s identity to call 954-321-4841 or 954-321-4843.