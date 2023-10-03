81º

‘It was over a penny’: Man charged after slapping hot coffee on McDonalds drive-thru employee

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

Surveillance video shows a man slapping hot coffee onto a McDonald's employee. (Miami Springs Police Department)

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – A South Florida man was arrested after having a total meltdown in a McDonald’s drive thru.

According to police, the incident stemmed from an argument over a few cents on a breakfast order.

Surveillance video from the McDonald’s drive thru showed the customer in a fury with a store manager.

As the employee handed the man a hot coffee, he slapped it away and sped off.

Shift manager Nayib Garcia told Local 10 News the man is a regular.

“He orders a Sausage McMuffin with a round egg separately, and he orders a senior coffee, is what I was told” she said.

But on Aug. 25 he was not lovin’ it.

“What the rest of the crew told me, it was over a penny,” Garcia said.

Miami Springs police arrested 64-year-old Elizar Ravelo.

The police report said the reason Ravelo was so angry was “over the amount he was being charged.”

Garcia said the manager in the surveillance video suffered burn injuries.

“I think it hit her in the face, and then on the rest of the arm,” she said. “Most of the burn was on the arm.”

Authorities said Ravelo turned himself in, and when he was interviewed, admitted he was not happy with the service.

He was arrested and booked into jail.

Ravelo is facing a felony battery charge and as of Monday night was in jail on a $5,000 bond.

About the Author:

Bridgette Matter joined the Local 10 News team as a reporter in July 2021. Before moving to South Florida, she began her career in South Bend, Indiana and spent six years in Jacksonville as a reporter and weekend anchor.

