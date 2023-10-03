Police seek duo who robbed Wilton Manors smoke shop at gunpoint

Wilton Manors police released surveillance video of an armed robbery at a smoke shop in the city in hopes of finding the suspects responsible.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. last Wednesday at Nar Smokes & Vapes, located at 1000 W. Oakland Park Blvd., just off Interstate 95.

The video shows two men, wearing a gray hoodie and red shirt respectively, holding up the store at gunpoint.

“The suspects entered the store, inquired about some of the products, then brandished a firearm, both taking turns pointing the firearm at the employee,” a Wilton Manors police spokesperson said.

Police said the duo made off with about $2,000 worth of cash and merchandise.

On the same night, surveillance cameras at a nearby Chevron spotted the pair.

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrests in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.