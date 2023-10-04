Miami-Dade commissioner, sergeant at arms help pull trapped victim from pickup truck after crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade County commissioner and his sergeant at arms witnessed a crash Wednesday afternoon on the Dolphin Expressway and assisted a person who was trapped inside their vehicle.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, a dually pickup truck that was towing a trailer with heavy equipment was heading east on the highway near Northwest 87th Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Camacho said the driver tried to stop for traffic ahead, causing the truck to overturn and spill its load on the roadway.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez witnessed the crash and stopped to help pull the driver from the truck, with assistance from his sergeant at arms.

It’s unclear whether the driver was injured.

As of 2:30 p.m., only one travel lane was open.

