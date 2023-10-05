Armed robbers caught on camera stealing cash from Fort Lauderdale business, police say

Authorities released surveillance video Thursday of two armed robbers stealing from a Fort Lauderdale business last month.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities released surveillance video Thursday of two armed robbers stealing cash from a Fort Lauderdale business last month.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, it happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 near the 200 block of Davie Boulevard.

Rizwan Khan, who works at the store, told Local 10 News that the armed robber never exposed his gun, but he spotted the top of the gun in one of the robber’s jackets.

Surveillance shows the masked crook going behind the counter and demanding Khan to give him the cash from the register, to which he complied.

Additional video shows the masked man and his other masked accomplice stealing packs of cigarettes and lottery cards and stuffing them into a trash bag.

Investigators told Local 10 News there were a few customers who walked into the store during the robbery, but no one was injured during the incident.

Khan told Local 10 News that the robbers were scared away after the customers entered the business and dropped a few packs of cigarettes as they fled the scene.

He also said they got away with a few hundred dollars in cash during the robbery.

Anyone who recognizes them is urged to call Detective Knapp at 954-828-4787 or Broward Crime Stoppers.

Authorities said anyone with information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.