‘Could you duck a switch?’ Woman asks victim before firing shots at her in northeast Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a 27-year-old woman this week who they said opened fire at another woman in front of her home in northeast Miami-Dade two months ago.

According to a police report from the Miami-Dade Police Department, officers were dispatched just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 28, to the 1100 block of Northeast 11th Street in reference to a shooting call.

Upon arrival, police said they spoke to a woman who told them she received a threatening text message from Gianni Quelix who asked her, “Could you duck a switch?”

According to investigators, a switch refers to a mechanism placed on a gun to make it fully automatic.

Authorities said shortly after receiving the text message, the victim witnessed Quelix park a white vehicle in front of her home, roll down her driver’s-side window, and fire shots at her.

The report stated that the victim was not hit by any shots but a nearby vehicle was struck by the gunfire, causing damages of more than $1,000.

Police said Quelix did not exit the vehicle during the shooting but fled westbound on Northeast 111th Street in the white vehicle.

Detectives said further investigation revealed that Quelix owned a white Honda Accord bearing the same Florida tag that was given by the victim in her statement to police.

The victim positively identified Quelix from a photo lineup, the report stated.

Authorities said a projectile from the gun was impounded at a Miami-Dade police station as evidence.

While being interviewed by investigators, Quelix admitted that she owned the white Honda Accord and that she and her boyfriend were the only two people who drive it.

Quelix also admitted that her boyfriend owns a semi-automatic handgun and has kept it at the residence where they both live.

The arresting officer wrote in Quelix’s arrest report that she did not admit to the shooting, nor did the officer reveal the relationship between Quelix and the victim.

According to jail records, Quelix is facing a slew of charges, including attempted second-degree murder, unlawful use of a communications device, aggravated assault with a firearm and criminal mischief.

As of Thursday, she is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.