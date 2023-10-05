Man, 61, faces attempted murder charge after shooting victim in Brownsville, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man faces a second-degree murder charge after he was accused of shooting another man outside his trailer in Brownsville last month, an arrest report from the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed Thursday.

According to the report, Miami-Dade police officers were dispatched around 2 p.m. on Sept. 15 near Northwest 31st Avenue and 54th Street in reference to a shooting.

Upon their arrival, authorities said they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center for further evaluation, the report stated.

The victim later told police during an interview that he was shot by 61-year-old Efrain Montero, of Miami.

The victim said he was sitting inside his trailer and talking with a friend when Montero walked up to him and began arguing with his friend, according to the report.

Police said at some point during the argument, Montero pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the shoulder.

Police obtained a statement from the witness that said she and Montero were arguing about an incident that occurred at a dollar store earlier that same day.

Investigators said the victim identified Montero as the suspect through a photo lineup.

Authorities said they found him near the 3000 block of Northwest 57th Street Wednesday and took him into custody.

According to investigators, Montero chose to speak without an attorney present and admitted to arguing with the witness at the dollar store.

He also told detectives that during the argument with the witness, he observed the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, authorities said.

Montero did not confess to the shooting, but told investigators that he called for emergency assistance after the incident occurred but left once police arrived, the report stated.

The arresting officer did not reveal the relationship between Montero and the man who was shot.

As of Thursday, he is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.