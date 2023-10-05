Meet the newest White-Faced Saki monkey at Zoo Miami

MIAMI – Zoo Miami welcomed an adorable new addition to its team last week.

A White-Faced Saki monkey was born at the zoo on Sept. 27, Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill announced in a press release Thursday.

Since then, the mother and baby have remained isolated in a secluded holding area to ensure that they were able to bond properly, according to Magill.

He said they were most recently given access to their habitat as part of an introduction back to a normal routine.

The mother, named “Alejandra,” is 13 years old and was born at the Oregon Zoo.

Magill said in a statement that Alejandra is very protective of her infant, which makes it difficult to get a clear view of it as it is cradled on her chest covered in a thick coat of hair. Because of that, zookeepers have not been able to determine the sex of the baby.

The father’s name is “Macky.” He is 13 years old and was born at the Ellen Trout Zoo in Texas.

White-Faced Saki monkeys are typically found in the tropical forests of Venezuela, Guyana, French Guiana, Brazil, and Suriname, according to the Zoo.

They are known for their ability to jump up to 30 feet between trees as they traverse the forest canopy and mostly eat fruits, seeds, nuts, and invertebrates.

Adult males generally are a bit larger than the females and are distinguished by their black hair and white face as opposed to the females which are generally brown to gray color without the white face, Magill said.

A White-Faced Saki monkey’s biggest threats are habitat loss and capture for the pet trade, though their population in the wild is presently considered to be stable.

Moving forward, Alejandra and her infant will be out intermittently in their habitat at the Flooded Forest Building at the zoo’s Amazon and Beyond Exhibit as the infant gets comfortable with its new surroundings, according to Magill.

View more pictures of Alejandra and her newest below.

Alejandra holding her new infant. (Zoo Miami)