Police: Barricaded man in Fort Lauderdale arrested after shooting at officers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police in Fort Lauderdale responded to what they described as a disturbance between family members that later led to gunfire Monday.

It happened in the area of Southwest 28th Way and Riverland Road at approximately 2:30 p.m.

According to police, an armed man barricaded himself inside the home and fired several shots toward arriving officers.

Authorities did not report any injuries suffered by responding officers.

SWAT officers also responded to the scene as the armed man remained barricaded inside the home.

After several hours, officers said they were able to peacefully take the man, who they identified as Joey Criscione, into custody.

“At 7:50 p.m., we were able to make contact with him and take him into custody with no issue,” said Fort Lauderdale Police spokesperson Casey Liening. “The man did not appear to be injured. He will be charged.”

Police said a woman was injured in the initial incident, prior to the gunfire, and she was taken by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials placed nearby schools on lockdown as a precaution, police said.