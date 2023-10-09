Police investigate after woman shot in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that left a woman injured.

According to authorities, the shooting was reported just after 4 a.m. in the 200 block of Northwest 38th Avenue.

Police said officers arrived at the scene and found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, all parties involved in the shooting have been identified and detained for questioning.

No arrests have been made and police said detectives are still working to determine a motive.

No subjects remain at large, police confirmed.

However, anyone with further information about the shooting is still asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700, or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).