Funeral held for Hialeah officer killed in off-duty crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Loved ones gathered for the funeral of a young Hialeah police officer killed in an off-duty crash.

Family and friends paid their respects to 22-year-old Anthony Caabeiro on Tuesday.

He recently celebrated his first anniversary with the department before the tragic crash.

Caabeiro was riding his motorcycle last week when he collided with a car. It happened near Northeast 8th Street and 33rd Avenue in Homestead.

The officer was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Police said the other driver involved remained at the scene following the crash and was not cited in the incident.