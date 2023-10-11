Hollywood mayor mourns family members ‘all slaughtered’ in Israel

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The war in Israel continues to impact families in South Florida.

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy had to fight back tears while speaking to Local 10 News.

“No words, I’m trying to keep it together here,” he said.

A 3-year-old boy, 6-year-old twin girls and their parents, relatives of Levy.

“All slaughtered,” he said.

Levy said they were murdered by militants who set their home on fire.

“Their house was burned down, then they were all shot as they tried to flee from the smoke,” he said.

Levy sadly is not alone as many South Floridians have been sharing their grief following the attack by Hamas on Israel.