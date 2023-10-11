Miami Gardens woman accused of attacking 10-year-old girl with crowbar

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police arrested a 33-year-old Miami Gardens woman on two felony charges Tuesday after accusing her of beating a 10-year-old girl with a crowbar in an attack that involved at least one other person.

Miami Gardens police said the incident happened just after 6:45 p.m. in the 4100 block of Northwest 181st Lane.

Police wrote in an arrest report that the girl told a responding officer that two “unknown females” attacked her and as she was being attacked, Aliceson Wade approached her with a crowbar and started hitting her in the head multiple times. The girl suffered swelling to her head.

The report doesn’t make clear whether Wade was one of the two initial attackers.

A witness told police he saw Wade hitting the girl with a “pole” and provided video footage of her “picking up a metal object and waving it around while she was visibly upset.”

The report doesn’t specify any motive for the alleged attack; officials redacted a statement Wade made to police after officers located her at her home on Northwest 39th Court.

Police said the girl identified Wade as her attacker.

As of Wednesday, Wade was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $7,500 bond for charges of aggravated battery and child abuse causing no great bodily harm.

She also has a $2,000 bond for a bench warrant for petit theft, jail records show.