Wanted man accused of punching stepdaughter, beating her with wooden stick in Miami

MIAMI – A fugitive was arrested Tuesday after police said he was accused of punching his stepdaughter and beating her with a wooden stick in Miami.

Miami police said officers were dispatched to a home near the intersection of Northwest 18th Avenue and Northwest 45th Street after receiving a call from a female who said her stepfather, who police identified as 35-year-old Joseph Teion Reed, struck her with a wooden stick.

The victim told police that Reed had been accusing her little brother of stealing money, which led her to stand up for her brother. according to an arrest report from the City of Miami Police Department.

After standing up for her brother, Reed then told the victim, “I will beat your a--,” the report stated.

After the victim exited the home, police said Reed picked up a wooden stick and began following her.

The victim told police that as she went back inside the home to get her belongings, Reed struck her with the wooden stick in the back of the head, the back of the legs and on her left hand, authorities said.

Reed then punched his stepdaughter in her chest and pushed her with his hands, causing the victim to hyperventilate, according to the report.

The victim’s mother told police that she intervened after witnessing Reed striking her daughter with the wooden stick, the report stated.

The victim’s mother also said she left for work following the incident and later went back to their home and asked her son to go inside the home and get his sister, according to police.

After the victim told Reed that she was going to call the police, Reed said, " I’ll beat your a-- in front of the police” and also stated that he was going to shoot her mother, according to the report.

The victim’s mother told police she was in fear for her and her children’s safety due to Reed having access to guns that were inside of their home.

Police said upon their arrival, Reed fled in an unknown direction.

Both the victim and her mother later identified Reed in a photo, according to investigators.

Police said Reed had a warrant out for his arrest from a prior battery conviction and was found and taken into custody by the Miami Police Department’s Domestic Violence Apprehension team.

After reading Reed his Miranda rights, he told police that his stepdaughter was being disrespectful to her mother, which caused him to intervene, according to the report.

Reed told police after telling his stepdaughter to clean the house, she became angry and charged at him with an eyebrow razor, the report stated.

Reed said after disarming his stepdaughter of the razor, he then told her to call her mother because she had to leave.

Police said Reed denied putting his hands on his stepdaughter or striking her with the wooden stick. He also told police that he was not at the home when the victim’s mother arrived and did not threaten her.

Authorities did not reveal the age of the victim in Reed’s arrest report.

According to jail records, Reed is facing multiple charges that include battery with a deadly weapon, one count each of assault and battery, and one count of battery on two prior convictions.

Jail records show he had a previous warrant out for his arrest for an unrelated charge and is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

There is help in South Florida for women and children who are the victims of domestic violence. Click here or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 for more information.