BSO: 55-year-old woman from Pompano Beach missing for nearly a month

POMPANO BEACH, Fla – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a 55-year-old woman who has been reported missing for nearly a month.

According to detectives, Vivian Alicea was last seen around 5 p.m. on Sept. 14, in the 900 block of North Federal Highway.

Detectives say Alicia is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Alicea’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.