Events held across South Florida showing solidarity with Israel

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – South Floridians have been coming together to show their solidarity with Israel.

On the heels of one of the darkest days in Israel’s history, the Jewish community in Sunny Isles Beach gathered to pray Wednesday.

Some people held defiant signs, spelling out their anger against the Hamas terrorist group, while others had signs highlighting glimpses of the turmoil.

“We’re all one and God is one and that’s the main prayer of Judaism, so to come together is to know our strength and to support each other in our time of sorrow,” said Brian Zimberg.

Even the youngest faces of them all are learning about the cruel evil acts that hit so close to home.

“We are trying to be very open because it’s a reality and it’s better to talk to us instead of looking at the media,” said parent Barbara Schpilberg.

In Broward County, another solidarity rally for Israel took place.

Attendees at an event in Cooper City donned support on their hats, across their backs and on their shirts.

“Tonight is not one of celebration. We respond to act of senor anom, baseles hatred,” said Temple Beth Emet Rabbi Frank DeWoskin.

Everyone in attendance, Jewish or not, was carrying Israel in their hearts.

“This is an opportunity for people of all races and creeds to come together and stand up for the basic human rights of Israelis,” said Audra Berg, with the Jewish Federation of Broward County.