Police investigate drive-by shooting near Florida City hotel

Sky 10 flies over the scene as police investigate a drive-by shooting in Florida City.

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Police are investigating a possible gang-related shooting after a drive-by occurred near a hotel in Florida City Thursday morning.

According to Florida City police, officers responded to a shooting around 10:15 a.m. near the 200 block of North Krome Avenue.

Authorities said a man was traveling southbound on North Krome Avenue when he was shot at by a gunman who was traveling southbound in a car behind him.

Detectives said no one was struck or injured in the incident but the vehicle sustained damage from multiple gunshot holes as a result of the shooting.

Florida City police said the man was traveling with a woman at the time of the incident.

Police said moments after the shooting, the man immediately pulled into the parking lot of TRU Hotel, located at 217 North Krome Avenue, where they called 911.

Sky 10 was above the scene as police tape surrounded the hotel as detectives continued to investigate the area.

Authorities said the motive at this time appears to be gang-related but did not provide descriptions of any suspects or the vehicle they were traveling in.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Florida City Police Department at 305-247-8223 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.