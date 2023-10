Sky 10 over police cars outside Lake Forest Elementary in Pembroke Park.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A Broward County elementary school was placed on a “secure status” Friday morning after a threatening text message was sent by a student, the school district confirmed.

Police responded to Lake Forest Elementary, located at 3550 SW 48th Ave. in Pembroke Park.

A spokesperson for the school district said “All students and staff are safe.”

Police did not immediately confirm who the text message was sent to or any other details about the incident.