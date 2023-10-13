Cell phone video shows yacht docked in Fort Lauderdale marina engulfed in flames

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The smell of smoke lingered hours after a fire destroyed a 90-foot yacht on Thursday.

Cell phone video shows bright orange flames surrounding the vessel as dozens of firefighters work to get the fire under control.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. Thursday near the Yacht Haven Park & Marina along SW 23rd Terrace.

When firefighters arrived, they found the boat completely overtaken by the flames.

On Friday morning, a look at the yacht showed the interior and exterior were completely destroyed. Visible water lines indicated that the boat began to sink as the fire tore through it.

While firefighters were able to put out the fire, the vessel is a complete loss.

Officials say no one was on the boat at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

What caused the yacht fire remains under investigation.