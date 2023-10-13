87º

Police looking for ‘missing, endangered’ man who wandered out of South Miami hospital

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Matthew Leichter (South Miami PD)

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – South Miami police are looking for a “missing, endangered” man they said walked out of a hospital back in May and hasn’t been seen since.

Matthew Leichter, 50, wandered out of Larkin Community Hospital, located at 7031 SW 62nd Ave., after being brought in by Coral Gables firefighters under the Baker Act, police said Friday.

He was last seen at around 6 p.m. on May 11, according to police.

He’s described as 5-foot-8, weighing 175 pounds and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Miami police at 305-663-6301.

