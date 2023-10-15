84º

Police in Opa-locka conducting death investigation

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Police in Opa-locka were seen investigating a death late Saturday night.

Crime scene tape was blocking off a good portion of the area near the intersection Ali Baba Avenue and Northwest 27th Avenue.

A yellow tarp could be seen inside the crime scene covering what appeared to be a body, but police have not confirmed any deaths as a result of this incident.

Several officers and investigators could be observed processing the scene and trying to piece what happened together.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

