13-year-old wows fans by singing national anthem at Dolphins game

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 13-year-old South Florida boy impressed the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday with his rendition of the national anthem.

The kid with the pipes that had fans ooh-ing and aah-ing before the Miami Dolphins’ win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday was is eighth-grader King Bell.

“I never thought I would be singing the national anthem at a Dolphins game,” said Bell.

The Parkway Middle Performing Arts School student isn’t just a singer.

“I sing, I dance and I act,” he said.

Bell is a rock star at his Lauderhill school despite having had a lot to overcome.

“I have a stutter,” he said. “I feel like I’m at peace with singing, but acting is kind of tough, but I still try to be like, ‘Hey, I’m going to do this’ with a lot of practice and never doubting myself.”

Bell’s parents are as proud as you could imagine.

“I was like oh my God, wow, he just killed it,” said Bell’s mother LaKendra Rhett.

Added Brandon Bell, the boy’s father: “It may be tough, but if it was easy, it probably wouldn’t be worth it”

