Police: Child on bike struck by vehicle in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police are investigating after a child on a bike was struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of South University Drive and Griffin Road.

According to authorities, the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police said the child, whose age was not immediately released, suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, however traffic in the area is not affected, authorities confirmed.