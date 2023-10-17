WATCH LIVE: Motions hearing scheduled in Broward for rapper YNW Melly ahead of retrial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A motions hearing is scheduled Tuesday in Broward County for rapper YNW Melly, who is accused of killing two of his childhood friends in 2018.

The hearing comes days after Broward County Judge John Murphy removed the lead prosecutor in the double murder case after defense attorneys claimed prosecutors didn’t reveal that the lead detective in the case had been previously accused of being willing to lie as he gathered evidence.

Murphy granted the defense’s motion to recuse prosecutor Kristine Bradley in an abundance of caution. The judge didn’t find that Bradley’s integrity had been comprised but agreed that she couldn’t serve as a prosecutor on the case if the defense was planning to call her as a witness regarding the credibility of one of the investigators.

The state attorney’s office still has to assign a new prosecutor to handle the case, but the defense on Friday argued there’s institutional misconduct here, and that the state attorney’s office shouldn’t be involved at all.

“Not only was there bad behavior, but quite candidly, the state attorney’s office – the way they handled it – are party to criminal activity and committed criminal activity,” Melly’s attorney told the judge.

“They didn’t sanction her,” Melly’s attorney added. “They buried their heads in the sand.”

Jury selection is set to begin this week, and no replacement for Bradley has been announced. Murphy said Friday that he wanted more time to consider the defense’s request.

Melly faces a possible death sentence if convicted of first-degree murder in the 2018 slayings of two childhood friends, Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams. Their stage names all include “YNW” because they belonged to the same hip-hop collective. It stands for “Young New Wave” or another phrase that includes a racial slur.

Prosecutors say Melly, after a late-night recording session, shot Thomas and Williams inside an SUV and he and Cortlen “YNW Bortlen” Henry then tried to make it look like a drive-by shooting. The 24-year-old rapper remains jailed without bond.