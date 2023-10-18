BSO detectives ID suspect accused of fatally shooting 35-year-old man in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a suspect Monday who they believe is responsible for the fatal shooting of a man in Pompano Beach last July.

According to an arrest warrant from BSO, Jaquan Brown, 24, of Lauderhill, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the killing of 35-year-old Donelle Hunter.

Investigators said Hunter was shot and killed on the evening of July 1 off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northwest 17th Terrace.

Deputies said Hunter had just left his home when his mother got a knock on the door five minutes later. She went to the scene and found him injured but alert.

“He just looked at me and said, ‘Ma, I’m OK.’ I said, ‘Baby, don’t move,’” Lucas told Local 10 News in July.

Lucas said her son was headed to a corner store, where groups are known to hang out, on the evening he was killed.

She expressed her pain by calling the shooter “a coward” following the incident.

“He would never raise his voice,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking because he was shot in the back. That’s a coward. That’s a coward.”

Following Brown’s arrest on Monday, authorities said he was transported to the Broward Main Jail.

His arraignment date has not been set as of Wednesday afternoon.

A motive for the shooting was not stated in the warrant.