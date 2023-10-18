WATCH LIVE: Jury selection begins ahead of Broward retrial for rapper YNW Melly

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Jury selection began Wednesday in Broward County ahead of the retrial for rapper YNW Melly who is accused of killing two of his childhood friends in 2018.

Melly, whose real name is Jamell Maurice Demons, faces a possible death sentence if convicted of first-degree murder in the 2018 slayings of Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams. Their stage names all include “YNW” because they belonged to the same hip-hop collective. It stands for “Young New Wave” or another phrase that includes a racial slur.

Prosecutors say Melly, after a late-night recording session, shot Thomas and Williams inside an SUV and he and Cortlen “YNW Bortlen” Henry then tried to make it look like a drive-by shooting.

Melly was in court on Wednesday surrounded by three attorneys. Around 10:45 a.m., 100 potential jurors entered the courtroom. The judge asked standard questions such as if they met the qualifications to be a juror and if they were familiar with the case. Jurors also were told they needed to be available for what is expected to be a two-month trial between January and February.

Developing overnight, it was announced that Melly would face additional charges. In addition to the original witness tampering charge, six others have been filed not only against Melly but also against Henry and inmate Terrence Mathis. Those charges are: directing the activities of a criminal gang, two charges of soliciting to commit tampering, conspiracy to create tampering and two charges of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Prosecutors allege that these crimes happened from April 10 through July 22 during the first trial. The state also alleges that Melly solicited Henry and Mathis to engage in conduct to cause a witness, who is Melly’s ex-girlfriend, to prevent her from testifying.

Witness tampering in a capital case carries the possibility of life in prison.

Jury selection is expected to continue at least for the next several weeks.

The 24-year-old rapper remains jailed without bond.