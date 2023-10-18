Miami man, 2 others arrested in connection with fatal shooting at state park in Port St. Lucie

MIAMI – A 25-year-old Miami man and two other suspects were arrested Wednesday in connection to a man found shot dead at a state park in Port St. Lucie two months ago, authorities said.

Port St. Lucie police detectives, with the assistance of the Miami-Dade Police Department, arrested Jamal Jacques in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man found dead at the Savannas Preserve State Park in August, according to investigators.

Police said on Aug. 8, Jacques, Emanuel Leatherwood, 21, and Vicky Santiesteban, 23, were traveling together in a car from Miami to Orlando when Leatherwood exited in Port St. Lucie to pump gas.

That’s when authorities said Jacques shot the victim sitting next to him in the backseat for unknown reasons.

According to Port St. Lucie police, the group drove to Savannas Preserve State Park when Leatherwood and Santiesteban fled the area in their car, leaving behind Jacques and the 25-year-old victim, who was pronounced dead at the park.

Jacques then called 911 and told police his friend shot the victim, which detectives later determined to be untrue, authorities said.

Leatherwood and Santiesteban were taken into custody last week in Miami and face accessory charges for their involvement in the crime, according to police.

Jail records show Jacques is being without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He faces facing a first-degree murder charge.