Miami man accused of choking girlfriend, ordering her to have sex with him to get cellphone back

MIAMI – Miami police arrested a 21-year-old man Tuesday on multiple charges after they said he attacked his girlfriend earlier this month and took her cellphone, telling her she needed to have sex with him in order to get it back.

According to his arrest report, Osman Walled Monroy Tapia has been in a romantic relationship with the victim for about two years.

Police said the victim was walking along a sidewalk in the 1500 block of Southwest 31st Avenue on the evening of Oct. 3 when Monroy Tapia came up from behind her and wrapped his right arm around her neck, cutting off her airway for several seconds.

The victim told police that he then threw her to the ground and snatched her cellphone from her hands before running off.

According to the report, the victim was eventually able to contact Monroy Tapia and he agreed to meet up to give her the cellphone back.

But when the victim met him up, he told her she needed to have sex with him in order to get her phone back, authorities said.

Police said the victim told detectives that she was in fear for her life and felt obligated to have sex with him to get her phone back.

According to the arrest report, the couple later arrived at a motel on Southwest Eighth Street where Monroy Tapia ordered her to pay for a room or he wouldn’t return the phone.

Police said the victim told detectives that she had sex with Monroy Tapia at the motel and he returned her phone.

She said he met her in the lobby of her apartment building days later on Oct. 8 and told her that he would “make her life miserable” and “was going to kill her.”

Police said she also informed them that Monroy Tapia, who is a citizen of Nicaragua, told her “the moment he gets his residency papers, he is going to purchase a gun and kill her.”

He was taken into custody Tuesday on charges of strongarm robbery, assault, domestic battery by strangulation, making threats/extortion and stalking.

As of Wednesday, he was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in lieu of a $19,500 bond.

Further details about what led up to the initial attack were not released by police.