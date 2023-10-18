Woman accused of firing shots at car with ex-boyfriend and her child inside, Miami police say

MIAMI – Police arrested a woman Tuesday who they said fired shots at a vehicle with her ex-boyfriend and daughter inside of the car following a domestic dispute in Miami.

Louella Harrell, 35, of Miami, and who police identified as the father of her child in an arrest report, were involved in a verbal dispute that turned physical after Harrell opened the door of her gray Honda Pilot and began to attack him, according to Miami police.

At one point during the altercation, Harell said that she was going to get her gun, the report stated.

As Harell began to attack her ex-boyfriend, his current partner attempted to pull her from him. That same woman grabbed Harrell’s daughter following the threat and attempted to drive away from the scene with the man and child in the car.

That’s when police said Harrell grabbed a silver and black gun from her waistband and fired one round at the vehicle, shattering the driver’s side window.

Authorities said no one was injured in the shooting.

According to investigators, Harrell fled the scene and was located near the 3100 block of Northwest 55th Street by Miam-Dade Police just before 12:30 a.m.

Harrell was later taken into custody for questioning where she admitted to her involvement in the incident but said that she was “defending herself,” according to the report.

Harrell is facing three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and one count each of burglary with assault or battery, child abuse with no great bodily harm, and shooting or throwing a deadly missile.

As of Wednesday, she is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.