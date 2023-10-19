Check your bill: T-Mobile switches some customers to more expensive plans

(Michael Dwyer, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

T-Mobile customers should take a closer look at their next phone bill.

The wireless carrier is running a test in which it automatically switches some customers to more expensive rate plans.

The change affects customers on older plans like Magenta and Magenta 55 Plus unlimited plans and would switch them to the G05G plan.

The difference in price would cost about $10 per line on the customer’s account.

T-Mobile customers will have the option to keep their current plan or opt out of the new one by calling customer service.

This summer a new area code was introduced to the South Florida area.

The “645″ area code became an option for new cell phone customers.

Customers living in Miami, Doral, the Florida Keys, Fontainebleau, Hialeah, Homestead, Kendall, and other smaller communities were assigned the new area code number when purchasing a new service or a new line.

Florida originally had just the 305-area code statewide.

The 786 exchange was added to Miami-Dade’s 305 area code in 1998.