Police: Driver killed following wrong way, head-on collision in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A driver was killed in a wrong way, head-on collision in Miramar early Saturday morning, according to police.

Miramar police said at approximately 5:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of U.S. 27 due to a crash.

One of the cars was heading southbound in the northbound lanes on U.S. 27 when it collided with a second vehicle that was going the right way in the northbound lanes, according to investigators.

Authorities said the driver of the second vehicle died on impact while the passenger of that vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police said the wrong way driver was not injured and the cause of the crash is being investigated.

It is unclear if the wrong way driver will be facing any charges.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene of the crash on U.S. 27 northbound as police officers were diverting traffic at Krome Avenue.

Authorities have not released any information on the victim’s identity, age or gender pending notification of next of kin.