Officers search for missing woman from Miami-Dade

MIAMI – Miami-Dade police have issued a purple alert for a 55-year-old woman who they said vanished.

According to police, Tara Renee James was last seen Thursday along Northeast 25th Avenue in Miami wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

She is described as 5-foot-11 weighing around 195 lbs. with green eyes and blonde hair.

Police said she left her home in her 2006 black 4-door Toyota Prius with Florida tag AF3-1BU.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts or who thinks they may have seen her is urged to call Miami-Dade police at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.