Caught on Camera: Miramar business shot at multiple times

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video firing multiple rounds at the front of a business.

The shooting occurred around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of South State Road 7.

The business was closed at the time and no one was inside.

“He is just shooting at the door and talking to himself, like someone is inside,” Florida Tint employee Glenys Valsamper said. “Like going like this and screaming and talking to somebody, but there was nobody there.”

According to police, the shooter was seen walking south on State Road 7 after shooting at the business’ glass doors.

“He just literally walked away after he shot the glass,” Valsamper said.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear and Valsamper said she has no idea why someone would target her place of work.

“I kind of feel not safe because you never know, he could come back during the day, who knows,” she said.

Anyone with information about the gunman’s identity is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward if their tip leads to an arrest in the case.