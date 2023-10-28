Male transported to hospital after being shot in Miami, police say

MIAMI – Police are investigating after a male was hospitalized after being shot Friday evening in Miami, authorities said.

Miami police said they responded to a ShotSpotter alert just before 6:45 p.m. in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 72nd Street, near the city’s Little Haiti area.

After further investigation, police said it was later determined that a male shooting victim was inside a home in the area but did not want to come out of the house to report the incident.

Shortly after, investigators said the victim allowed police and fire rescue to enter the home.

Police said the victim was initially combative, and did not want to be transported, but has since allowed fire rescue to transport him to the hospital.

Authorities said at this time, the victim seems to be “fine” following the incident.

Detectives have not released additional information about the victim or suspect involved in the shooting.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time.