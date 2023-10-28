South Dade Black History Center honors late football star with Love-Art-Football exhibit

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The South Dade Black History Center Advisory Board paid tribute Friday night to a former South Florida football star football player who was killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia last year.

D’Sean Perry, a graduate of Gulliver Prep in Pinecrest, was remembered through a unique exhibit that celebrates his life and contributions to the South Dade community.

The Love-Art-Football exhibit’s opening night reception was held on Friday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Larcenia J. Bullard Plaza, located at 14508 Lincoln Blvd.

The event was created to put Perry’s two passions on display as his family prepares to mark one year since his passing.

“I can still feel him time to time. He’s around, and we’re very thankful for that,” said Sean Perry, D’Sean Perry’s father.

The heartwarming tribute began with a candle lighting in memory of Perry and showcasing his artistic talents.

Diara Zeigler, director of the South Dade Black History Center told Local 10 News that although D’Sean Perry had dreams of one day playing in the NFL, his passion for art never dwindled.

“We want to share his work with the world and to show them that he not only loved football, but he also loved art as well,” she said.

A South Dade native, Perry, 22, was a linebacker for the University of Virginia Cavaliers and lost his life, along with two teammates, in a shooting incident on a bus returning from a field trip on Nov. 13, 2022.

Suspect Christopher Jones, a student who was once on the UVA football roster, faces three charges of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony, UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo Sr. told Local 10 News in May.

Despite a young man’s dreams being tragically cut short, his community remains determined to ensure that his legacy will live on forever.

“He’s right here in this community-- right there in the park he played,” said Sean Perry. “He’s happy. He’s very happy.”

The exhibit will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then from Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The SDBHCAB hopes to host the exhibit through Nov. 14., just one day after he lost his life a year ago.