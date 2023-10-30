Hialeah victim warns serial jewelry robber pretends to bear gifts

HIALEAH, Fla. – Police officers are searching for the robber who recently pretended to gift a woman in Hialeah a necklace to steal the one she already had on.

It was a gold chain, a precious family heirloom that her late parents had brought to South Florida from Cuba. The robbery was on Wednesday afternoon.

Lyliam Cruz told police officers that she was cleaning outside of her home when a driver pulled up, a woman got out of the car and approached her.

The woman distracted her with a sad story about her mother being sick and told her that she wanted to gift her some jewelry as an offering.

Cruz declined the gift, but the woman was quick and placed some chains around her neck before taking them off and quickly fleeing.

Surveillance video shows the robber on West 35th Street. Cruz isn’t the only victim. Detectives were investigating similar reports.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.